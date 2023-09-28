Man arrested while taking bribe on behalf of Secretary of Cooperative Society in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: Odisha Vigilance today apprehended a man named Sukanta Behera while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4,000 as per the direction of Krushna Chandra Nayak, the Secretary of Haripur Cooperative Society in Nayagarh district.

Behera was arrested while taking the bribe from the complainant (a member of the Society) for facilitating release of agricultural loans in favour of the complainant and his family members.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Behera, Private Person and seized. As Nayak, Secretary has absconded, search is on to nab him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of accused Nayak, Secretary from DA angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case no 26/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against both accused Persons Nayak and Behera.

Detailed report follows.