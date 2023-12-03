Tension prevails in Jajpur as NMMS exam question papers repeated

Bhubaneswar: High tension prevailed at Government High School at Panikoili of Jajpur district following the repetition of the NMMS examination question paper on Sunday.

According to reports, a group of students were appearing the NMMS examination at the Government High School today as per their schedule. After completing their first sitting, the students were appearing the second sitting. However, to their surprise, they found that the question paper of the first sitting was given to them.

As the examinees started to protest, their parent joined them soon lading to a tension at the examination centre.

The superintendent of the exam centre, after unable to control the situation, informed the Panikoili police about the matter. Soon, a team of cops along with the Korei BDO rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the angry and annoyed students and their parents.

Normalcy returned to the exam centre only after the exam superintendent assured the candidates to remain calm and a fresh set of question papers for the second sitting was being brought for them.

Sometime later, the second shift exam was held after the arrival of the question paper, said sources.