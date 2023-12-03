Cuttack: Family donates woman’s body, yet eyes could not be received at SCB Hospital

Cuttack: Setting an example for others, the family members of a deceased woman reportedly donated her body to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, but sadly her eyes could not be received due to alleged unavailability of corneal retrieval procedure at the hospital.

One Taramani Behera, a retired employee of the Post department, reportedly breathed her last at the age of 67 years. As per her last wishes, Taramani’s family donated her entire body to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for the purpose of medical students’ research and education.

Taramani’s body was handed over to the hospital authorities in the presence of her two daughters Bishnupriya and Krishnapriya, Lawyers Subas Mohanty and Akshay Mohanty, social activist Sanjay Dehuri and Dr. Prabhas Chandra Acharya, the President of Body & Organ Donation Society of India.

However, her eyes could not be donated to due alleged unavailability of corneal retrieval procedure at the government hospital, said sources adding that all those who witnessed Taramani’s body donation event hailed her and paid her rich tributes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Prabhas Chandra Acharya expressed his dissatisfaction as Taramani’s eyes were could not be collected for the research and education purposes.