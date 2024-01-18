Teacher’s house mowed down by miscreants in Puri

Puri: In a shocking incident, miscreants mowed down the house of a teacher in Puri district of Odisha said reliable reports on Thursday. The miscreants broke the house due to previous enmity.

Late at night, the miscreants got a JCB and demolished the house of Pinky Mohanty a teacher allegedly due to previous enmity.

The entire scene was captured on CCTV camera. 10 to 15 youths carried out such a crime late last night at Siddheshwar Mandap Street, Nimapada Golei Street, Puri District.

These youths were allegedly in an intoxicated condition. They allegedly abused the woman with lethal weapons and broke into the house and attempted to rob and kill her. But after failing to do so, the woman’s house was demolished.

After all this, the academicians family is now in a state of panic. The police has reached the spot and has started an investigation in this regard.