Sushant Naik murder case: 3 accused arrested in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Capital police has arrested three accused for allegedly hacking a youth to death mercilessly in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Naik. The incident occurred at Unit I area of the temple city of Odisha. The alleged miscreant has allegedly used a sword, attacked the youth and killed him.

4 accused killed Shushant over previous enmity in GED Basti under Capital Police Station during wee hours on May 24.

According to police reports, Sushant was returning home after dropping his wife at her work place when four miscreants attacked him and brutally hacked him to death. After killing Sushant, the accused fled from the city.

Following the murder, the police created a special team and started to probe into the matter. While investigation it was revealed that, on April 26, the accused molested a girl who is relative of Sushant. After the molestation, Sushant filed a complaint in nearby police station. Because of this, the accused reportedly killed Sushant.

One of the accused later surrendered in front of the capital city. The police took him into custody and interrogated him. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they threw the weapons used in murder near forest park and Mallaguni river. Today morning, police took the accused to the spot and recovered swords and knife from the river.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.