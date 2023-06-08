1 dead, 1 critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: A man died and another was critically injured after the bullet they were traveling in collided with a pickup van in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. The accident occurred near Gandhi Chakk under the Sadar police limits of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Chitan Kumar Sahu, a resident of Balikuda Ambashala village. The injured has been identified as Mihir Kumar Panda of the same village.

According to sources, Chitan and Mihir were returning home after attending a marriage reception party in Bhubaneswar. On their way to home, the bullet they were traveling in had a head-on collision with a pick-up van coming from the opposite direction. While Chitan died on the spot, Mihir was severely injured.

The injured was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack as his condition deteriorated.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem.