Sundergarh: Man gets 20 years RI, fined Rs 25,000 for raping minor girl

Sundergarh: The Sundergarh Special POCSO court today sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in January 2020.

Apart from convicting Telesafar Topno, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 and asked him to undergo five months more imprisonment if he fails to pay the penalty amount.

The court, which pronounced the verdict based on the medical report and the statements of several witnesses, also directed the District Legal Service Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the rape survivor.

It is to be noted here that the girl was living with her grandmother after the death of her parents under the Bhasma Police station limits of the district. However, Tapno raped the minor girl while she was alone in her home in January 2020.

The family member filed a case against the Tapno two days after the incident when the girl narrated her ordeal to her grandparents.