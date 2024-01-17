Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa to be inaugurated today by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, check detailed schedule

Puri: Today marks the inauguration of the Puri Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa. On this auspicious occasion, the holy premises of Jagannath temple resonate with spirituality and devotion.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will be inaugurating the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa today. Various rituals and ceremonies have begun since 7:00 AM in the morning, and will continue till 1 PM. These rituals include worshipping the Sun, the earth, and cow, a special aarti, and havan among others.

After which, the Srimandir Heritage Corridor project will be inaugurated by CM Naveen Patnaik between 1 PM to 1:15 PM. This will be followed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deba performing the Yajna completion ritual between 1:30 PM to 2 PM.

Following this, Sankirtana and ritual singing will be performed to mark the celebratory occasion. Guests from outside of Odisha have arrived in Puri for the inauguration of Puri Heritage Corridor project. CM Naveen Patnaik, invited VIPs, and other dignitaries will pass through the Sri Marg today.

An auditorium has been arranged with a seating capacity for 900 people to witness the inaugural program live. This includes about 20-25 international representatives, 60 people from outside of Odisha, and 30 servitors from Puri Srimandir.