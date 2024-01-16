‘Bhakti Arghya’ by Kalinga TV in Puri, Watch

Bhubaneswar/ Puri: The Puri Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa will be inaugurated on January 17. Ahead of that the Arpana Rathas by the State Govt are visiting different towns and villages of Odisha so that devotees can donate rice and beetle nut in respect of the Lord. Kalinga TV has also joined this voyage.

Kalinga TV reporters also collected beetle nuts and rice from devotees under the ‘Bhakti Arghya’ program from the areas which were out of reach of the Arpana Ratha. The collected things have been handed over to the authorities of Puri Srimandira today.

In a religious procession the members of Kalinga TV today set out from Bhubaneswar with the Arghya Ratha. Sankirtan was going on while the members of Kalinga TV were reciting holy names of the God. The collected beetle nuts and rice were taken on the Bhakti Arghya chariot. In this program, not only from Odisha, but devotees also sent beetle nuts and rice from West Bengal, Bengaluru as a token of respect to the Lord.

Today, during the procession, Arghya Ratha was welcomed by devotees in different chowks on the way from Bhubaneswar to Puri. People welcomed the Bhakti Arghya Ratha in Godia Pokhari area of Pipili and in Pipili Bazar. In the Kanti area, the members of the Nikhila Utkala Odissi Sankirtan Mahasangha welcomed the chariot. The whole area was filled with religious ambience.

Undertaken under the advice of KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, the ‘Bhakti Arghya’ was highly appreciated by the devotees.