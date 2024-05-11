Masked man chokes woman with belt, drags her on road, watch chilling video

A masked man choked a woman with the help of a belt and dragged her on the road before raping her. The chilling video has gone viral after being uploaded to social media. The video has reportedly been collected from a CCTV footage while the incident has been reported as a case that took place in New York.

X user Ian Miles Cheong posted the video to his handle @stillgray and captioned it, “New York City. This looks like it came straight out of a movie. Horrible.” Posted on May 9, the video has so far garnered 714.4k views.

We can see in the video that a man, who has covered his face with the help of a white cloth approached a walking woman from behind. Like a Hollywood film, within the fraction of a second he then takes out a belt and flings it over the woman’s head and pulls her. As a result she falls on the road and tries to get herself free from the noose but in vain. The man drags her on the road and puts her in the middle of two parked cars. He then allegedly raped her there before fleeing from the scene.

As per reports, the man appears to have a brief conversation with the victim woman before she walks away. Soon after she moves, the man went into action and committed the crime.

The incident reportedly took place at around 3 am on May 1 in the Bronx neighbourhood of the city. She was walking home when this all happened.

The condition of the woman is said to be stable while the accused is yet to be nabbed.

Watch the chilling video here: