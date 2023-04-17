Special security wing command center inaugurated in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A special security wing command center has been inaugurated for the protection of VIPs and VIPs by the Commissionerate Police on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that, all the Commissionerates of police all over India have such wings. Emergency response units are there to deal with any dire situation. This wing will be under the Commissionerate Police.

The responsibility of the special security wing command center will be borne by an ACP level policeman who will be the Commanding Officer. The G 20 is going to be held within the next few days (April 22, 23). The security details of which will also be monitored by this Wing.

Preparations have been made for this. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary. The details relating to the organization of the event, security arrangements, all information related to the arrival of foreign guests will be available under one roof.

