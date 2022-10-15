Shocking! Woman kills brother-in-law over family dispute in Ganjam

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her brother-in-law over a family dispute in Sitalapalli area under Gopalpur police station limits here in Odisha today.

The accused has been identified as Kamini Nayak and the victim as Pradeep Nayak.

According to reports, 5 years ago, Kamini and Pradeep established a love relationship after her husband’s death.

Soon, the villagers came to know about the love relationship between Kamini and Pradeep. Besides, the villagers accepted their relationship and in a meeting, they also decided to get them married.

However this morning, Kamini allegedly attacked Pradeep with deadly weapons and murdered him.

Later, when the villagers got the information regarding the murder, they informed the Gopalpur police.

Soon, the police reached the spot seized Pradeep’s body and detained Kamini.

As per reports, the police is questioning Kamini regarding the incident.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter to find out under what circumstances Pradeep was killed.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on October 3, a mother of three children allegedly killed her three year old son so that he should not be an obstacle on her love. The incident took place in Kendrapara district of Odisha. Later, the accused were nabbed by the police.