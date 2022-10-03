Shocking! Mother kills 3-year-old son to clear obstacle in love affair

Kendrapara: A mother of three children has allegedly killed her three year old son so that he should not be an obstacle on her love. Her boyfriend allegedly was her aide in this crime. The incident took place in Matiapada village under Pattamundai Police limits in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The accused woman has been identified as Sasmita Nath of Duhidipur village.

As per reports, Sasmita had married Sukanta Nath of Matia pada. The couple has three children. Sukanta works in Bangaluru. In the absence of husband, Sasmita developed a relationship with Laxmidhar Bai of Guptira village. Later, they decided to marry and live together after abandoning their respective families.

Reportedly, Sasmita had planned to leave her elder son and daughter at the house of their maternal uncle. However, her three year old younger son became an obstacle on the way for her love relationship. Hence, Sasmita and Laxmidhar were fighting with each other for this son. Finally they allegedly took decision to kill the baby. Accordingly, the woman allegedly killed her 3 year old son by dropping her inside the house for several times.

Later, they allegedly tried to show it as a case of accidental death. The woman took her son to the hospital and said that he fell from the rooftop. As the doctor announced him dead, they buried the dead child without informing anybody else.

However, the two other children of Sasmita had seen the whole incident. Yesterday, when Laxmidhar had gone to the father’s house of Sasmita, the two identified him and informed their maternal uncle that Laxmidhar killed their younger brother. Later, the maternal uncle’s family along with the villagers handed over Laxmidhra to Police.

After getting information Police reached the spot and detained the two accused persons Sasmita and Laxmidhar. During their interrogation truth was known. Further investigation of the case is underway.