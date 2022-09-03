Shocking! Irate over rejection man kills girlfriend before trying to kill self in Rayagada

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Rayagada: In a heart wrenching incident, a man allegedly killed his girlfriend and attempted to kill himself due to love rejection in Usapada area under Tikiri police station limits of Odisha’s Rayagada district today.

The deceased has been identified as Rima Majhi of Sanamatikana village and the accused as Rasika Pradhani of Munda Village.

According to reports, Rasika attacked Rima by using a sharp weapon killing her on the spot. When Rima’s friend tried to protest Rasika’s attack on Rima, the accused also attacked her. Later, he attacked himself with an aim to end his life.

Upon being informed, the local police reached the spot and recovered Rima’s body. They also rushed Rasika with an ambulance to District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment as he was in a critical condition.

Apparently, the villagers alleged that Rasika took such grievous step as Rima refused his love proposal.
Further investigation into the incident is underway.

