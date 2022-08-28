sex racket busted Rayagada
Sex Racket Busted In Rayagada Of Odisha, 5 Arrested

Gunupur: A sex racket busted in a lodge in Rayagada district of Odisha. Two women have been rescued from two lodges.

It is noteworthy that, the manager, owner and two customers have been arrested from the lodges.

Police have arrested a total of five people.

The police have also recovered Rs. 10,000/-, one mobile and other incriminating material.

The arrested persons have been identified as: Babu Rao, Prabhakar Sabat, Susant Parida, Santosh Sahoo, Santosh Kumar Mohapatra.

All the accused have been court forwarded.

It is noteworthy that after the sex racked was busted, many popular lodges in Raygada have become cautious.

