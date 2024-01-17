Shocking! Bodies of twin babies recovered from well in Odisha

Angul: In a shocking and appealing incident, bodies of twin babies were found inside a well at Mundadhipa Basla village under Bantala police station limits in Odisha’s Angul district.

The three-year-old twin children of Sunil Sahu and Tapaswini Sahu were reportedly playing near the temple, which is situated near the house, today. In the meantime, Tapaswini went to her neighbours house while Sunil was not there at the house.

However, after returning home, Tapaswini searched for the children and informed her husband and others about it. All of them conducted a frantic search, but in vain.

Sometime later, one of the villagers spotted the body of one of the children floating on the water of the well. Soon, they recovered the child and fished out another and rushed the duo to the Bantala Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, doctor declared both of them dead.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and sent the bodies of the twins to the Angul District Headquarter for postmortem. They also initiated an investigation into the matter.

Cops are yet to ascertain under what circumstances, the two fell in the well, said sources.