Odisha CM gets emotional with Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration, watch

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was seen getting emotional following the Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa was inaugurated in Puri of Odisha on Wednesday.

As per reports, Chief Minister Mr Patnaik was seen wiping his eyes and face with the help of a handkerchief. He reportedly got emotional with inauguration of this historic project.

Following the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb performed the Yajna completion ritual. Following the completion of the rituals CM Naveen Patnaik, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, 5T and Nua-O chairman VK Pandian were seen walking on the corridor along with others.

Watch the video here:

