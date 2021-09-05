Sex racket in Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police seals OYO hotel

By WCE 1
sex racket in oyo hotel

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Sunday sealed an OYO hotel in the city for running sex racket. The police today sealed Hemalata palace in Bharatpur Kalinganagar Phase-2 in Bhubaneswar.

Yesterday, the Odisha Police busted a sex racket running from a hotel at Bharatpur area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Police have rescued as many as eight women, all from West Bengal. Police have also detained two persons including the owner of the hotel for further questioning.

Related News

President Kovind confers 44 teachers including two from…

Odisha: Fake doctor, journalist arrested in Nayagarh

Mortal remains of Abhishek Mohapatra consigned to flames in…

Two-headed baby dies hours after born in Odisha, Huge crowd…

Acting on tip-off police raided the hotel and busted the sex racket. During the raid Police seized mobile phones, wine, cash and objectionable materials from the spot.

 

You might also like
State

President Kovind confers 44 teachers including two from Odisha with National Awards

State

Odisha: Fake doctor, journalist arrested in Nayagarh

State

Police constable killed in road accident near Banki – Cuttack road

State

Odisha scripting golden history in the field of sports

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.