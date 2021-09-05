Sex racket in Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police seals OYO hotel

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Sunday sealed an OYO hotel in the city for running sex racket. The police today sealed Hemalata palace in Bharatpur Kalinganagar Phase-2 in Bhubaneswar.

Yesterday, the Odisha Police busted a sex racket running from a hotel at Bharatpur area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Police have rescued as many as eight women, all from West Bengal. Police have also detained two persons including the owner of the hotel for further questioning.

Acting on tip-off police raided the hotel and busted the sex racket. During the raid Police seized mobile phones, wine, cash and objectionable materials from the spot.