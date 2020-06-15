There are several vacancies in Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for different posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Hindi Officer, Research Associate, IT Administrator, Analysts and others.

Candidates can check details & apply soon as a total of 29 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive in the IBPS. However, the applicants should keep in mind that one candidate can apply only for 1 post.

Here are the details:

Post-wise Vacancy

Professor- 2

Associate Professor- 2

Assistant Professor- 4

Faculty Research Associate- 5

Research Associate-5

Programming Assistant- 3

IT Administrator-1

Analyst Programmer (Linux) – 1

Analyst Programmer (Windows)- 2

Hindi Officer-3

Research Associate (Technical)- 1

Important Dates:

Last Date to Apply Online- June 30, 2020

Exam Date- July 19, 2020

Application Fee: Rs 1000 for each category

Application Process: First of all, the candidates have to visit the official website of IBPS (https://ibps.in/). They can click here directly to visit the page. Then they have to click on “Apply Online” link and then click on New Registration tab & Register by entering the required details. Fill the application form carefully after uploading Photograph & Signature. Then make the online payment (which can be done through Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking/IMPS/Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets) before submitting and saving the confirmation page.

Eligibility Criteria & Age Limit:

Post code Post Age Educational Qualifications Post Qualification Minimum Work Experience 01 Professor Industrial Psychology/ Organisational Psychology / Educational Measurement/ Psychological Measurement / Psychometrics / HR Minimum: 47 years Maximum: 55 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1965 and not later than 01.06.1973 (both dates inclusive) Essential : A Ph.D. or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55% marks in Postgraduatio Minimum Twelve years post qualification (after Ph.D.) experience in Teaching / Research and / or Industrial / Professional experience of which at least three years should be at the level of Associate Professor at an institution of repute or equivalent Industry/professional experience 02 Associate Professor Industrial Psychology / Organisational Psychology / Educational Measurement/ Psychological Measurement / Psychometrics / HR Minimum: 42 years Maximum: 50 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1970 and not later than 01.06.1978 (both dates inclusive) Essential : A Ph.D. or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55% marks in Post-graduation Minimum Eight years post qualification (after Ph.D.) experience in Teaching / Research and / or Industrial / Professional experience of which at least three years should be at the level of Assistant Professor at an institution of repute or equivalent industry/professional experience 03 Assistant Professor Industrial Psychology / Organisational Psychology / Educational Measurement/ Psychological Measurement / Psychometrics / HR Minimum: 32 years Maximum : 45 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1975 and not later than 01.06.1988 (both dates inclusive) Essential : A Ph.D. or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55% marks in Post-graduation Minimum Five years post qualification (after Ph.D.) experience in Teaching / Research and / or Industrial / Professional experience at an institution of repute or equivalent industry/professional experience 04 Faculty Research Associate Industrial Psychology / Organisational Psychology / Educational Measurement/ Psychological Measurement / Psychometrics / HR Minimum: 27 years Maximum: 40 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1980 and not later than 01.06.1993 (both dates inclusive) Essential: A Ph.D. or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55% marks in Post-graduation. 05 Research Associate Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years – i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1990 and not later than 01.06.1999 (both dates inclusive) Post-Graduation in Psychology / Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics or Management with specialization in HR with minimum 55% marks from recognized universities / Institutes. Preferably One year experience in the academic Research /Test Development. Competency in operating computer is must. 06 Research Associate – Technical Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years – i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1990 and not later than 01.06.1999 (both dates inclusive) M.Tech or M.E from a recognized university/Institute in Electrical or Mechanical or Civil or Electronics & Telecom or Instrumentation / M.C.A./Post Graduate in Computer Science One year experience In the academic Research /Teaching/As a Technical Officer is essential. Competency in operating computer is must. 07 Hindi Officer Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1990 and not later than 01.06.1999 (both dates inclusive) Master’s degree from a recognized university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation. or Master’s degree from a recognized university in English with Hindi as major or elective subject at Graduation. or Master’s degree from a recognized university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi as a major or elective subject and English as medium of examination at degree level. or Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English with English as a major or elective subject and Hindi as medium of examination at degree level. One year experience in Hindi translation of various reports/ Documents/ Letters in a bank/financial institution is desirable. Competency in operating computer is must. Candidate will be required to type/create the translated text documents on his/her own in MS word & Excel in Hindi & English. 08 Analyst Programmer (Windows) Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 35 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1985 and not later than 01.06.1999 (both dates inclusive) B.E./B.Tech/MCA Minimum 5 years post qualification experience in developing and managing web based computer applications with MS SQL Database in Windows and ASP.NET. 09 Analyst Programmer (Linux) Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 35 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1985 and not later than 01.06.1999 (both dates inclusive) B.E./B.Tech /MCA Minimum 5 years post qualification experience in development and managing computer applications in Linux/Python for high volume data processing. 10 IT Administrator Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 33 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1987 and not later than 01.06.1999 (both dates inclusive) B.E./B.Tech. degree, preferably in Computer science from a recognized Institution / University is essential for System Administration in UNIX/ LINUX/ Windows/ Computer Networking Minimum 5 years post qualification hands on experience is required for support and maintenance of IT setup (Desktops, Laptops, Printers, Servers and LAN Switches, Firewall, etc.) Must have recent hands on experience of handling minimum 100 desktop/node/LAN in an office IT setup 11 Programming Assistant Minimum : 21 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1990 and not later than 01.06.1999 (both dates inclusive) BSc-IT, BCA, BSc Computer Science Minimum 2 years post qualification hands on experience in handling various applications preferably in UNIX / Linux environment

