Odisha: Scrub typhus cases in Sundargarh on the rise as 10 more test positive

Sundergarh: Scrub typhus cases in Sundargarh is on the rise with each passing day, as many as 10 more positives were detected in the district, taking the total number of cases in the district to 193 on Tuesday, informed CDMO.

On Monday, three new cases of scrub typhus had been detected. Most of the patients belong to Sundargarh Sadar and Balishankara blocks. One patient in the district has reportedly died of scrub typhus.

The CDMO said that an ample stock of medicines is available for the patients and a special team of doctors is prepared to attend to the patients in the district.

A sensitization programme was conducted for doctors on Friday in a bid to check the disease.

Around twenty-two cases of scrub typhus have been reported in the Veer Surendra Sai Instititute of Medical Sciences (VIMSAR) in Burla in the past three days.

Five people have succumbed to deadly scrub typhus infection in Bargarh district.

Scrub typhus spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The mites usually come in contact with humans in farmland, forests and village ponds.

It is a vector-borne disease and is usually reported in the rainy season during November-July. The common symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, body ache and a black, inflamed mark on the skin.