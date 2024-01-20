Sand animation for Ayodhya Ram temple by sand artist Manas Sahu

Bhubaneswar: Internationally acclaimed Sand Artist and Animator Manas Kumar Sahoo, has created a sand animation film for the Prana Pratistha ceremony of Shree Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The video is of 5 minutes and 34 seconds duration. Reportedly, Sahoo spent about 20 hours to create the same.

The sand animation depicts the bhumipujan ceremony on August 5th, 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the dreams of all Indians for over 500 years about to be fulfilled.

The construction of the temple is in full swing. All the artists and engineers are working day and night to build the magnificent temple. After the construction of the temple, the celebration of all Indians, Kalasa Yatra procession, and then the celebration of the soul of Ramlala has been beautifully and flawlessly created in a handful of sand by the internationally famous Sand Artist and Animator Manas Kumar Sahoo.