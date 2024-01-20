Odisha: 19 in-stream storage structure projects worth Rs 4600 crore inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: As many as 19 in-stream storage structure projects in thirteen districts of Odisha was inaugurated today in Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the projects that is worth Rs 4,600 crore.

The CM said that mostly farmers will be benefited from this projects. This will be instrumental in supply of drinking water, fishery, animal husbandry etc.

The CM also said that these projects will bring ecological balance while these will help increase the ground water level. The project had been initiated in 2020 with a preliminary budget of Rs 11,700 crore.

So far projects have been prepared for 72 projects in three phases. Today the projects were inaugurated for 13 districts such as Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Khordha, Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundergarh.

It is to be noted that this projects had been proposed by the public when 5T secy VK Pandian was visiting different districts. These projects have been taken up under the 5T initiative.