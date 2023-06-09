Odisha: Rohit Pujari dropped from the ministry by CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Rohit Pujari has been dropped from the Ministry by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, said reports on Friday.

The CM has recommended Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal to drop Rohit Pujari as the Higher Education Minister.

It is worth mentioning that after the annual review meeting by CM, it was seen that the performance of Higher Education Department was dismal and at the very bottom of all departments

It is worth adding that, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak has been given the additional responsibility of the Higher Education Department along with the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare of Odisha.

Further detailed report awaited in this case.