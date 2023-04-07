Robbery bid at jewellery store foiled in Odisha’s Cuttack, 3 held

Cuttack: In a major success Commissionerate Police in Cuttack of Odisha foiled a robbery bid at a jewellery store and arrested 3 dacoits in this connection on Friday.

Lalbag Thana Police nabbed the 3 miscreants from a field in the Kafla Bazar area while they were planning to execute the robbery. However, two others managed to flee from the scene. It was informed by Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

The accused persons have been identified as Soumya Ranjan Sahu, Lokanath Nayak and Subrat Behera.

As per reports, acting on a tip-off from reliable sources, Police personnel from Lalbag Police Station conducted a surprise raid at a field in Kafla Bazar area of Cuttack and nabbed the miscreants.

Police have seized a country made gun, an air pistol, a live bullet, one bhujali (a sharp weapon) and 2 mobile phones from the possession of the culprits.

Reportedly, they were planning to commit a robbery at a jewellery store in the Naya Sadak area.

While Police have launched a manhunt to nab the other culprits, further investigation of the case is underway.