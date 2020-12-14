Road mishap in Odisha’s Dhenkanal leaves 2 killed, 4 critical

Dhenkanal: At least two persons were killed while four others were severely injured following a road accident in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Monday. The deceased persons are said to be two women.

The road mishap reportedly took place after a four-wheeler overturned as the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels near Dolia Chhak under Parjang police limits of the district today.

The local police and people rescued the injured persons and admitted them to Kamakhyanagar Hospital for treatment.