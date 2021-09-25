Red Warning for 7 districts in Odisha, Heavy Rain Expected

Bhubaneswar: A Red Warning has been issued for seven districts which are expected to receive very heavy rainfall on September 26.

It is noteworthy that a deep depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal and has intensified into a cyclonic storm, ‘Gulab’.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) the cyclonic storm is likely to cross the two states –South of Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh with wind speed of 70 to 80 kmph and gusting up to 90kmph on Sunday evening (September 26). It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by September 26 evening.

The wind speed during landfall is expected to be around 75-80 kmph gusting up to 90-95 kmph. IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the deep depression now lies centred some 470 km from Gopalpur. It may turn into a cyclonic storm and it will have its impact felt in several parts of Odisha.

Level-3 Warning has been issued for all ports of Odisha.