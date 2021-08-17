Rainfall, Thunderstorm warning to these 17 districts of Odisha within next 3 hours

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday warned light to moderate thundershower in seventeen districts of Odisha within the next three hours.

There will be light to moderate thundershower in some parts of districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Angul ,Boudh, Keonjhar, Khordha (including Bhubaneswar city) and Cuttack (including Cuttack city) within the next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.