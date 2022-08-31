Rain in Odisha: Yellow warning issued for next two days, check details

Bhubaneswar: Yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning has been issued for different districts of Odisha for the next two days by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

As per the midday weather bulletin issued by IMD today, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts as mentioned below from 31.08.2022 to 02.09.2022.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Likewise, yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning very has been issued for one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. The warning has been issued form 8.30 AM of 01.09.2022 up to 8.30 AM of 02.09.2022.