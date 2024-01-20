Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deba meets Odisha CM at Naveen Niwas

Bhubaneswar: The Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deba met the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deba met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas, the 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian was also present during the meeting.

Gajapati Maharaja met the Chief Minister for the first time after the inauguration of the Shree Jagannath Temple parikrama prakalpa project inauguration.

This was a courtesy meeting, said reliable reports in this regard. The Gajapati Maharaja said, Parikrama project is an unprecedented construction work for the temple in 500 years. By the grace of the Lord, the impossible has become possible. Gajapati Maharaja said that the State government has given full shape to the plan to implement it with determination which is praiseworthy.