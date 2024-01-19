CM Naveen was ready to forego his Govt, but was determined to complete Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa: 5T Chairman

Bhubaneswar: 5T Chairman VK Pandian today made a shocking revelation about the Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa saying that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was ready to forego his government but was determined to complete the project.

While speaking at a programme at the Taj Vivanta here today, Pandian said that in the words of Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, in the last 700 years this has not been done. So this is like after 700 years something has been done here.

“When the thought came to do something for Puri by Chief Minister, somebody very important said (to the CM) that are you sure you want to do this. So many years nobody has done it. And he (CM Naveen) said yes I am pretty serious about doing this,” said Pandian.

“He (the particular person) said that there’s a huge political risk involved in case you have to take up this project. The person who spoke CM to said, I have seen the Chief Ministers who started it with full enthusiasm stopped the project after 15 days or one month because they knew that they are getting into some troubled water which may finish their political career and government may fall. That is the kind of attachment the people have for this temple. So you do one mistake, your political career will be closed. You are playing actually with the fire. So that is the feedback which they gave to the CM,” he added.

The 5T Chairman further informed that he (the CM) said that I’m at my fifth term. People have bestowed so much love and affection on me and they have reposed so much faith and trust on me and the people of Odisha have so much love, affection, trust and faith on Lord Jagannath.

“If I (the CM) can’t do this for the people who have reposed so much trust and faith on me, I don’t think history will judge me very wrongly. I will take the risk. I’m ready for it. I will forego my government but I will get this thing done,” Pandian said while revealing how Naveen Patnaik reacted when he was told about possibilities of big risks which may end his political career

He further said that so this is the man behind all the initiatives which you have seen. That conviction, conviction for a larger good, conviction for something which he believes that it should be done whatever the cause may be.

It is to be noted here that the much awaited Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa in Puri was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Wednesday.