Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on February 3!

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Odisha on February 3, if present reports are to be believed.

Reports on Thursday, said that the PM is scheduled to visit IIM (Indian Institute Of Management) in Sambalpur district of Odisha and inaugurate their new campus. Further detailed reports in this regard is awaited.

Further it is worth mentioning that, PM Modi interacted with an Odia farmer on November 30 from Raigarha and greeted him saying Jay Jagannath, said relaible reports.

An official press release from the office of the Prime Minister said that, Purna Chand Benia, a farmer, from Raigarha Odisha was greeted with ‘Jai Jagannath’ by the Prime Minister.

It further read, Benia was a beneficiary of multiple government schemes. The beneficiary recounted how his life has changed with schemes like Ujjwala. He informed the Prime Minister that now he feels confident to dream of a bright future for his children.

The Prime Minister further asked him to make inquiries from the officers accompanying the Yatra about what further schemes are available for his benefit.