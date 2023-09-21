President Murmu congratulates Odia Scientist Swati Nayak for getting Norman Borlaug Field Award 2023

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated Odia scientist Dr. Swati Nayak for being selected to get the prestigious Dr. Norman E. Borlaug Award for her outstanding Field Research and Application.

Taking to her ‘X’ handle, the President said, “Congratulations to Dr. Swati Nayak for being named the recipient of the Dr. Norman E. Borlaug Award for Field Research and Application 2023! Her innovative work to engage farmers in rice seed systems will inspire scientists, especially women scientists, to support and educate farmers and work with them to promote climate resilient agriculture.”

Earlier yesterday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also had congratulated Nayak on receiving the award.