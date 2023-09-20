Odia scientist Dr Swati Nayak wins Norman Borlaug Field Award, CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s scientist Dr Swati Nayak has won the prestigious Norman Borlaug Field Award-2023, which was announced by the World Food Prize Foundation (IOWA, USA) yesterday at New York Climate Week through special announcement.

According to reports, Dr Nayak will receive the prestigious award during the week of October 22nd – 28th at IOWA, USA, where various mega events happening on the eve of world food prize week and International Borlaug Dialogue.

Dr Nayak, who is working as a scientist with Manila based CGIAR- International Rice Research Institute as South Asia lead at present, was selected for the award for her innovative approach to engaging smallholder farmers in demand-driven rice seed systems, from testing and deployment to equitable access and adoption of climate-resilient and nutritious rice varieties.

With the win, Dr Nayak, who hails from Odisha but currently resides at Delhi, becomes the first Odia and third Indian to receive this prestigious award.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has joined scores of people to congratulate the scientist. “Congratulate Odia scientist Dr Swati Nayak on receiving the prestigious Norman Borlaug Field Award, 2023. Her outstanding contribution in the field of agriculture and food production will inspire young scientists from across the world. Wish her all the best in future endeavours,” said the CM on his X handle.

It is to be noted here that the Norman Borlaug Field Award is given to exceptional scientists under 40 years of age who work in the field of food and nutrition security, hunger eradication and exhibit the character and attributes of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Green Revolution’s Chief Architect Dr Norman Borlaug.

