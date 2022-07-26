Prakruti Mishra-Babusan controversy: Here are the 15 questions that Police asked Prakruti

Bhubaneswar: In the latest development in the actors Prakruti Mishra and Babusan love story case of Odisha, Kharavel Nagar Thana Police visited house of Prakruti Mishra in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday and interrogated her. In front of her parents Police asked 15 questions to the actress during the interrogation. Police are probing the case filed by Babusan’s wife Trupti against Prakruti Mishra.

On the other hand family of Prakruti Mishra has lodged complain against Trupti and her father Lalit Satpathy. As per reports, Kharavel Nagar Thana Police have sent notice to Trupti Satpathy under section 41 (A). This notice has been issued on the basis of the complaint lodged by Manmatha Mishra. Earlier, Police had interrogated Trupti and her father Lalit Satpathy.

Prakruti Mishra’s father Manmatha Mishra has informed that whatever Police asked to Prakruti, she has answered all during the interrogation. He has kept hope to get justice. Police have collected information about the incidents of the day when it took place and also the following day.

Manmatha Mishra further said that he had filed complaint for the incident of Saturday. Then, Police had interrogated him and today Prakruti was interrogated. “I expect Police will take necessary action,” he said. He also said that Babu (Babusan) should return his home soon.

Here are the 15 questions that Police asked Prakruti Mishra during the interrogation: