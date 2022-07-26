Prakruti-Babushaan controversy: Actress’ mother shares pics from family lunch

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actors Babushaan Mohanty and Prakruti Mishra have been wrapped in legal issues after the actor’s wife Trupti Satapathy caught them together in a car in the Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar.

The videos from the location went viral on all social media platforms. In the clips, Prakruti can be seen struggling to escape from the grip of Trupti as she abuses her on the road. While the ‘Hello Arsi’ actress cried for help, the bystanders kept filming her.

However, on Monday night, Prakruti’s mother took to her Facebook to share a series of pictures from their family lunch. The pictures taken amid the ongoing controversy shows that the incident couldn’t shake the actress.

In the pics, Prakruti can be seen enjoying family lunch with her parents and siblings. The caption in the post read, “After every hurdles the whole family members assembled at Chennai feeling a little relaxed..”

Meanwhile, the Kharavela Nagar police reached the actress’ house on Tuesday morning and questioned her for one hour.