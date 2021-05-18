Kendrapara: In an unusual incident, miscreants looted gold jewellery from a woman in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Tuesday after posing as Corona surveyor.

The incident took place in Nasipur village under Pattamundai Police limits of the district.

As per reports, three miscreants visited house of Kulamani Rout. They said that they have come on Government duty for a survey on Covid 19. They asked the woman to bring Aadhar Cards of everybody in the family.

Kulamani and his son were not at home when the loot took place. Only his wife Rangalata and three year old grand-daughter were at home. As she called her husband on phone for the Aadhar card the miscreants snatched away the phone from her and looted all the jewellery on gunpoint that she was wearing. They also took away the jewelleries that the three year old was wearing. Even, the miscreants broke the wardrobe and took away all the jewelleries as well as cash money from there.

After getting information Police reached the spot and started investigation.

It is to be noted that yesterday only Odisha Govt had mentioned about door to door survey on Corona. And miscreants have already started looting people in the name of Corona surveyor.