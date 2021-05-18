Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, two dead bodies have been recovered from inside a house in Patapur village in Khurda district of Odisha.

According to reports, the dead bodies belong to a woman and her six-year-old daughter.

The Khurda Town police has reached the spot. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

The identity of the mother- daughter duo is yet to be ascertained. The reason of the death is still to be known.

Police has initiated a probe into the matter. Further details are awaited.