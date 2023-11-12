Police to patrol in plain clothes to take strict action against drunkards

Bhubaneswar: In a special drive against drunkards, the Commissionerate police will start patrolling in Bhubaneswar in plain clothes and will capture the drunkards who create a ruckus on the streets, said DCP Prateek Singh.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that if anyone was seen creating a ruckus while in an inebriated state then they would be detained by the police. He said that action will be taken against such noise polluters.

The DCP also added that police officers in plain clothes along with PCR vans will be patrolling the streets. Checking and blocking will be done at different places of the city at night.

A special team has been formed under the leadership of Additional DCP.

Keeping in mind the various incidents that could happen during Diwali celebrations, the police has informed the firemen and hospital staff to react immediately in case of an accident.

DCP Prateek Singh wished everyone to have a good and safe Diwali celebration and said that “Let the festival of lights bring joy, but let no one be sad.”