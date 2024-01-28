Police Constable among two arrested in Rs 30 lakh loot case in Odisha

Paralakhemundi: A police constable along with another person was today arrested for his involvement in the Rs 30 lakh loot case in Paralakhemundi police limits of Odisha’s Gajapati district.

Paralakhemundi SDPO Madhab Nayak informed that police conducted a raid near a forest of Kerandi village of the district after getting information about a deal for exchange currency notes of Rs 2000 and arrested constable Tanuj Kumar Sabat (41) of Sarala Sahi under R. Udayagiri and Binod Raipilli, a resident of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

It is to be noted here that a person snatched away a bag containing cash from another person on January 25. Police started an investigation into the matter after getting information about the matter.

In course of probe, cops learnt about the involvement of Tanuj and Binod in the loot case and arrested the duo today, the SDPO informed.