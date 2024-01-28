Koraput: GRS dies under mysterious circumstances, suicide suspected

Koraput: A Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) was today found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Koraput district on Sunday. The deceased GRS has identified as Kiran Kumar Choudhry.

According to reports, Choudhry, who was engaged in Kumbhari panchayat office, was found dead in his official quarters on the premises of Narayanpatna block office.

On being informed, police reached the stop and recovered Choudhry’s body by breaking the door in the presence of his family members. Later, the body was sent to the hospital for postmortem.

While the exact reason behind his death is yet to be known, from the given circumstances it is suspected that the deceased GRS committed suicide.

Also Read: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Graces Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final