Police atrocity in Karanjia of Odisha, man beaten up in lockup

Karanjia: A police atrocity in Karanjia of Mayubhanj district in Odisha has been reported by the affected persons on Sunday, said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, a man was beaten up in the lockup raising questions relating to police atrocities in Karanjia. The incident of police brutality has been witnessed in Rarua police station of Mayurbhanj district.

It is worth mentioning that, on the night of the September 22, a man identified as Sarat Giri was arrested by the Rarua police in Uttaraposhi village due to a land dispute.

It is alleged that as many as four police officers were involved in beating up and injuring the victim in the police station after the arrest.

Following the incident, the victim Sarat Giri, who was beaten up badly, was initially admitted to the Rarua Hospital and then as his condition deteriorated he was shifted to the Keonjhar Hospital for treatment.

Due to this incident, there was tension in the Rarua police station till late last night. The question is that, Why did the police beat him up? The local people were stubbornly demanding strict action against the police following this incident.