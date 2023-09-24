Woman killed by looters in Balasore of Odisha, locals shocked

Jaleswar: A woman has been killed by looters in Balasore district of Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard on Sunday.

According to reports, the robbery has been followed by murder. Sources say that, the woman was robbed and killed when there was no one at home.

The shocking incident has been reported from Sarsida village under Jaleswar police station limits in Balasore district of Odisha.

The husband of the deceased has brought the allegations of the woman being killed and robbed off her money and gold ornaments when no one was at home.

According to available reports, Aditya Das of Sarsida village returned home yesterday evening to find his wife Harpriya lying face down in a bloody state.

It is worth mentioning that, he immediately rescued her and admitted to the Jaleswar Hospital. There the doctors declared her brought dead.

On the other hand, Aditya alleged that jewelry worth lakhs of rupees was looted from the house. The Jaleswar police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem and are investigating into the incident.

Following the incident of loot and murder, the locals are in a state of shock and have demanded prompt police action in this matter. Detailed reports awaited.