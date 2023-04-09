Police arrests robbers within 12hrs of loot in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a huge success to the Commissionerate police, robbers have been arrested within 12 hours of committing loot in Bhubaneswar.

The best part is that the robbers have been caught within 12 hours of the robbery. This is a huge success to the Chandrashekharpur police station.

Yesterday it is worth mentioning that, the house of the Central school principal was looted. The loot was effected by breaking open the window of the house in Apollo Vihar Plot No. 7. The loot took place in the house of Vikram Barma.

The police has arrested three people on the basis of the CCTV footage. The looted gold and money have also been seized.

Detailed report awaited in this mater.