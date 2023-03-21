Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Loot in Bhubaneswar, gold chain snatched off at 3:30am

Robbers are roaming freely in the the capital city of Bhubaneswar in the wee hours, said reports on Tuesday.

live loot in bhubaneswar

The woman was robbed in the capital city of Bhubaneswar at 3:30 am while going to collect flowers. The robbers pounced on her and took away her gold chain. The loot took place in the Oscar City area under Lakshmi Sagar police limits.

When the woman went out of her house to pick flowers, the robber chased her and jumped on her and looted her gold chain.

The scene of the robbery was captured on CCTV. Police are looking for the robbers on the basis of CCTV.

