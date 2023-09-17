PM Modi launches PM Viswakarma scheme, felicitates servitor of Puri Jagannath temple

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the PM Viswakarma scheme on the occasion of the Vishwakarma Jayanti and felicitated a servitor of the Puri Jagannath temple.

Modi felicitated servitor Basant Rana, who is a ‘tahiya’ artisan. He also honoured other artisans and craftsmen while launching the PM Viswakarma scheme

Rana prepares Nagarjuna Besha, Hati Besha and Padma Besha of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. He prepares the attires of the Lord with flowers, clothes and thermocol on the occasion of Nagarjuna Besha and Padma Besha besides the tableu during Rath Yatra. Besides, he makes various flower garlands for the deities every day.

It is to be noted here that Rana had prepared a huge garland made of Tulsi leaves during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the 12th century shrine.