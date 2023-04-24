Petrol and Diesel Price Today; Check fuel rates in Bhubaneswar on April 24

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on April 24, 2023. On Monday, petrol cost is recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre, while the diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol and diesel have increased in silver city Cuttack today. The petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai. The petrol price has instant of Rs 102.63 in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 94.33 per litre in Chennai.