Parents as Partners program conducted in schools of Mayurbhanj district

Udala: The Odisha government has launched the “Parents as Partners” program with the aim to make parents as stakeholders in education systems. In this thread, The ST & SC Development Department has started this unique initiative in Udala block of Mayurbhanj district.

As part of the “Parents as Partners,” meetings titled “Ame Janile Ame Jiniba” was held at Nuagaon Ashram School and Bahubandh Ashram School in Udala Block of the district under the auspices of the State Scheduled Tribes and Caste Development Department.

The meetings were presided over by Manoj Kumar Satapathi, Udala Welfare Extension Officer while Udla Block Education Officer, Nitish Kumar Ghosh attended the meeting at Nuagaon Ashram School as the chief guest and highlighted the various welfare schemes provided by the government for the students and people belonging to the tribal groups.

During the meeting, parents and guardians of ST & SC students studying in schools and hostels functioning under the department interacted with teachers and officials. Along with witnessing the state-of-the-art residential and study atmosphere, they also got knowledge about various government initiatives targeted for their betterment.

While over 200 parents participated in this meeting, Narendra Kumar Nayak, Head Teacher of Nuagaon Ashram School conducted the meeting and Assistant Teacher Gaurmohan Singh gave the vote of thanks.

Similarly, “Ame Janile Ame Jiniba” programme was also held at the Bahubandh Ashram School. Additional District Welfare Lipi Pushpa Das, who attended the event as the Chief Guest, praised the unique approach of the government and highlighted various innovative projects and schemes for the education sector.

Das also apprised all the members present about government school education in a tribal-dominated district like Mayurbhanj and how all steps will be taken to accelerate it. Attending the program as one of the guests, Satpathi said that school education is very important and its usefulness should be spread to every corner of the state and country.

Reportedly, PaP is a collaborative space where parents get a platform to play the role of partners in all the dedicated program interventions and programs. This initiatives encompass the motto of ‘Aame Janiba Aame Jiniba’.

Such Parents as Partners programs will be held in various schools of Udala Block under the supervision of the Welfare Extension Officer in the coming days.