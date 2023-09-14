Girl student weds boy in college premises for reels in Odisha’s Nayagarh! Watch

Nayagarh: With coming of social media youths are seen doing strange things to post on social media in reels. In a first, a bizarre happening has taken place in Odisha. In a viral video a college girl and a boy were seen executing the rites of marriage for each other in a College premises.

As per reports, a girl student married a boy inside a college premises in Nayagarh district of Odisha. It is yet to be ascertained whether it was a real marriage or a drama enactment merely for reels.

In the video it has been seen that the boy is putting vermillion on the forehead of the girl. He is also putting sankha (bangles) in the hands of the girl. This took place amid presence of other girls. Even hymns are being uttered. The boy and girl are also taking blessings of the other girls who were present there. And the attendees are also blessings them. All these are the rites of a real marriage.

The happening is said to be took place at a government college in Nayagarh, Odisha. After the class was over the group were reportedly executing these rites in the backyard of the College. The students were seen in College uniform in the video. Some of them were also seen wearing I cards.

This 30 second video is now going viral on social media. In the video, a boy student is seen putting vermilion on the forehead of the girl student.

The fellow students who are present are laughing and enjoying the so called wedding ceremony without protesting. Even the student is taking the blessings of the students and the classmates nearby. And they are also giving good blessings. One of them blesses to live till she attains old age. Another student is blessing her saying – become the mother of 6 children very soon.

They are also seen hugging each other in the video. There are some students nearby and they are having fun with this student by posing well and taking photos and videos. T

After the video went viral, the college has earned controversy. The college authorities reportedly said that an investigation will be conducted to find out whether the student got married really or were having fun filming the reel.

We are yet to get the reactions of the students who are seen in the viral video.