Sambalpur: Double murder shocks village in Kuchinda as man hacks sister-in-law, nephew to death

Kuchinda: In a shocking case of double murder, a man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and nephew in Kuchinda. The brutal incident was reported from Dalkibahal village in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, under the limits of Gobindpur police station.

According to reports from sources, the man allegedly attacked the woman and her one-and-half year old son with an axe. According to the preliminary information received, the accused committed the crime following a massive family dispute. The deceased have been identified as his brother’s wife and their minor son. Meanwhile, the accused has been identified as Lochan.

Reportedly, the accused Lochan fled the scene after committing the double murder in Kuchinda. However, officials from the local police station managed to get hold of him within a short span of time. The police have detained the accused and are interrogating him further.

Meanwhile, officials from the Gobindpur police station and Kuchinda SDPO have arrive at the scene. Detailed investigation into the matter is underway. Further details are awaited.