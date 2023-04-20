Body of woman found inside train at Bhubaneswar station

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, the body of a woman has been spotted inside a train at Bhubaneswar railway station on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning that, the body of an unidentified woman was found inside the bathroom of a coach in Dhanbad Express.

The body was spotted when the train reached the Bhubaneswar railway station, said reliable reports.

The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. The scientific team and the police are at the spot said latest reports. Further detailed report awaited.

ALSO READ: 2 Minor Girls Allegedly Gang Raped In Odisha